The ​United States ​has resumed providing ‌Ukraine with ​critical intelligence to help defend against Russian ‌missile strikes after a brief pause, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in comments ‌published on Sunday. Ukraine has relied ‌on US intelligence to spot the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has ⁠fired ​in ⁠waves at its cities.

Speaking to NBC's Meet ⁠the Press, Zelenskiy said intelligence-sharing had been ​interrupted but later "de-blocked". "We are very ⁠thankful for this," he said. "Now it ⁠works."

US ​President Donald Trump had said earlier this week ⁠that Washington was still sharing intelligence, despite ⁠Ukrainian officials ⁠saying some Russian strikes had occurred without warning.