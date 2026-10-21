Canada, Turkey to agree during Carney visit to deepen defence and energy ties, source says

NATO allies Canada and Turkey are expected to sign a joint declaration aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in four areas, including defence and energy, during Prime Minister Mark Carney's ‌visit later this week, a person briefed on the matter said. The declaration is also expected to encompass the economy, looking to advance bilateral free trade talks, while boosting social and diplomatic ties. The countries would establish committees in all of the areas to draft action plans, the person said.

Carney will be the first Canadian prime minister to make a dedicated bilateral visit to Turkey. He is set to meet with Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday and then with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul on Friday. The visit is part of Carney's efforts to reduce trade dependence on the United ‌States and strengthen partnerships with regional powers amid a damaging trade war with Washington and an increasingly adversarial relationship with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Canada's sovereignty.

At a Canadian government briefing on Tuesday, officials declined to confirm what specific declarations, agreements or deals might be signed during the trip. Carney will meet Erdogan "to advance cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defense and security and people-to-people ties," said a Canadian government official.

The meetings with Turkish companies on Friday are meant "to promote the strengthening ⁠of bilateral trade ​and investment and to foster new opportunities for commercial ⁠collaboration," the official said, adding that Ottawa is most interested in Turkey's aerospace, defence, energy, mining, high-tech and agriculture sectors. Turkey's presidency and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

TALKS MAY INCLUDE NUCLEAR POWER, LNG Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar ⁠told the Kanal 7 broadcaster on Sunday that energy, namely nuclear power, would be among the top agenda items during Carney’s visit.

Ankara anticipates that energy discussions will also include potential purchases by Turkey of liquefied natural gas ​from Canada as well as critical minerals, according to the person briefed on the matter. A working group is expected to be created to study the feasibility of a bid ⁠by Canada's CANDU to build a planned nuclear plant on Turkey's Black Sea coast. Turkey has held talks with Canadian engineering firm AtkinsRealis ATRL.TO, which owns CANDU, as well as South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corporation and China's State Power Investment Corporation, about potentially ⁠building ​its planned second and third nuclear power plants. Russia's Rosatom is building its first.

The discussions on the defence sector are expected to focus on drones and naval cooperation. In 2024, to help thaw bilateral ties, Canada removed weapons-export controls on Turkey, including on optical technology used in drones that Turkey exports to dozens of nations. Carney will be accompanied on the trip by his foreign minister Anita Anand ⁠and energy minister Tim Hodgson.

He will meet executives from defence companies and firms with energy businesses including Calik Holding and Sabanci Holding, according to two other people familiar with the plans. Sabanci ⁠Holding declined to comment while Calik Holding did ⁠not immediately respond to requests for comment. Turkish defence analysts have said Trump's policies towards Canada had created opportunities for closer cooperation in ammunition production, drones and naval systems, but cautioned that major agreements were unlikely to materialise in the short term.