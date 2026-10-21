SafePay ransomware group has targeted hundreds this year, US agencies say
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on Tuesday that about 600 victims were affected this year by SafePay, one of the world's most active ransomware groups. Victims range from the Americas to Australia, CISA said in a joint statement with other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Secret Service.
SafePay gains network access by accessing compromised credentials and targets "known vulnerabilities" in internet-facing devices, the statement said. The group then steals data and encrypts systems, pressuring victims to pay by threatening to publish the stolen information. In some cases, according to the statement, the group calls victims directly.
"SafePay actors have already targeted more than 600 victims worldwide across multiple critical infrastructure sectors," said Brett Leatherman, the assistant director of the FBI's cyber division.