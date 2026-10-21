Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Giants releasing RB Najee Harris after complaint about role

The New York Giants reportedly are releasing running back Najee Harris on Tuesday, two days after he was critical of his role in the backfield. NFL ​Network reported the news on Harris after his four-carry, 2-yard performance in New York's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the ​season

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss the rest of the season because of a torn patellar tendon ‌in his left ​knee, coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday. McLaurin was carted off the field late in the first quarter of the Commanders' 23-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif. He was running a pass route to the sideline, covered by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, when he went down under minimal contact and grabbed at his knee.

Late NASCAR driver Fred Lorenzen linked to CTE

Former Daytona 500 winner Fred Lorenzen, who died in 2024 at the age of 89, has been posthumously diagnosed with CTE. The Boston University CTE Center diagnosed him with ‌Stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, making him the first known NASCAR driver linked to the brain disease associated with repeated head impacts.

Knicks' opener at MSG on pace to smash NBA ticket price record

The confluence of the New York Knicks beginning their title defense on opening night of the 2026-27 season while hosting LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers has put the game on pace to set an all-time record for ticket prices to an NBA regular-season game. The get-in price for tickets to Tuesday night's game at Madison Square Garden spiked to $2,168 by midday, according to TicketData.com. That was up from $1,754 at 7:44 a.m. ET and represented a 106% increase over the past three days.

World Series Game 1 tickets surge above $3K, nearing Super Bowl level

The price to get into Game 1 of the World Series when the Tampa Bay ‌Rays visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night has soared to near Super Bowl prices. The get-in price for Game 1 at American Family Field reached $3,107 by midday Tuesday, according to TicketData.com. That slightly was down from a spike to $3,169 on Monday night after the Rays clinched the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but still represented a 14% increase over ‌the past three days.

NFL-Paris game to go forward with heightened security amid unrest

A game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday will go ahead as planned with ramped up security, the NFL said on Tuesday, after a weekend of violence that engulfed the French capital. French officials will mount a "massive" security operation for protests planned on Saturday, with troops reinforcing police, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, after rioting and looting swept through Paris and other French cities on October 17.

Colts add WR Mecole Hardman Jr., P Thomas Morstead to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed two veteran players, wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and punter Thomas Morstead, to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Colts also released rookie wide receiver Eli Pancol from the practice squad. He originally was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 18, 2025, and re-signed on Sept. 23.

Thunder, Spurs open NBA season as co-favorites to win title

The Oklahoma City Thunder and ⁠San Antonio Spurs are co-favorites ​to win the title as they close out the opening day of the 2026-27 NBA regular season ⁠in San Antonio on Tuesday night. BetMGM is offering the Western Conference rivals at +260 to win the title. The Spurs' odds have shifted slightly from opening at +270 to match the Thunder by opening day.

South Carolina opens at No. 1 in preseason Top 25 poll

South Carolina is atop the rankings at No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 women's basketball poll released Tuesday. The Gamecocks received 23 of 31 first-place votes and 764 points from a national media ⁠panel. No. 2 UConn (746 points) earned six first-place votes and No. 3 Southern California (668) had two.

Penguins' Kindel in stable condition after medical episode on team plane

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel was in stable condition after a medical episode prompted the team's plane to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, the NHL team said. Kindel, 19, was attended to by team physician Dharmesh Vyas and other medical staff on board before ​being taken by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation, the Penguins said in a statement.

Titans cut DL Jordan Elliott after 'incident' at team facility

The Tennessee Titans released defensive lineman Jordan Elliott on Tuesday following "an incident" at the team facility last week. "On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott," the team ⁠said in a statement. "Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter."

0ver 120 international players on NBA opening-night rosters

Opening-night rosters will feature 125 international players, the NBA said on Tuesday, with France becoming the first country outside Canada in 13 seasons to lead the league in international representatives. The 2026-27 season tips off on Tuesday, marking the 13th consecutive year where at least 100 international players are on ⁠opening-night rosters, ​with 43 countries represented across six continents.

WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider passes early test in China

Sixth-seeded Russian Diana Shnaider survived a 7-5, 7-6 (4) challenge from Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in first-round action on Tuesday at the Ningbo Open in China. Shnaider rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the opening set and dug out of a 5-3 hole in the second set to finish the match in 2 hours and 26 minutes. Shnaider overcame 49 unforced errors -- 28 more than Putintseva -- by saving nine of 14 break points and compiling a 34-18 advantage in winners.

NFL-League says Eagles handled Hurts medical condition appropriately

The Philadelphia Eagles handled Jalen Hurts' medical condition appropriately, an NFL spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, after the quarterback was sidelined indefinitely due to blood clots in his lungs. Hurts was diagnosed with ⁠a left calf superficial vein thrombosis prior to playing in an October 11 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. After further testing and monitoring, he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and a bilateral pulmonary embolism, the team said on Monday.

Basketball-NBA finalizing Europe league club deals, Tatum says

The NBA is close to finalizing agreements with clubs for the initial phase of its ⁠own European league and plans to announce those teams soon, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said on Tuesday while adding ⁠that the door to reaching an agreement with the Euroleague remains open. Tatum, speaking to reporters on the opening day of the 2026-27 NBA season, said the league remains undeterred in powering ahead with NBA Europe next October even after Europe’s biggest basketball clubs recently snubbed an offer to team up with the NBA.

Panthers G Jacob Markstrom injured in practice, out 10-14 days

Florida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss 10-to-14 days with an injury sustained in practice, head coach Paul Maurice announced Tuesday. The Panthers recalled Cooper Black from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday ‌to back up fellow goaltender Akira Schmid while Markstrom is sidelined.

Stars D ‌Esa Lindell (lower body) out at least a week

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell will miss at least a week because of a lower-body injury, coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday. Lindell, 32, was injured ​blocking a shot in the Stars' 4-0 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.