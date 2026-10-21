Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Russell Brand anally raped me, woman tells UK trial

British actor and comedian ​Russell Brand anally raped a woman who had willingly gone to his house for ​consensual sex, ignoring her pleas for him to stop, the accuser ‌told ​police in an interview played to a London court on Tuesday. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 ‌and 2009.

Jon Stewart signs on to continue as ‘Daily Show’ host through 2028

Comedian Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on Mondays and serving as an executive producer through 2028, Skydance Television said on Monday. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team," George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance Television, said in a statement.

Woven costume in offbeat 'Wicker' movie is a 'masterpiece,' says actor ‌Skarsgard

Actors Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgard have both played eccentric characters before but say their new film, in which Skarsgard transforms into an Adonis woven from wicker, is "in quirkiness levels, quite ‌high". In "Wicker", an absurdist romantic comedy set in a medieval village, Colman portrays an outcast known as the Fisherwoman who longs for a companion. She approaches a basket weaver, played by Peter Dinklage, who creates her a supernatural husband.

Woman tells UK court that comedian Russell Brand raped her

A woman told police that British actor and comedian Russell Brand had grabbed her breasts before dragging her into a toilet at a bar and orally raping her, a London court heard on Monday. Brand, once ⁠one of ​Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US ⁠singer Katy Perry, is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women between 1999 and 2009.

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Netflix issued weaker-than-expected guidance ⁠for fourth-quarter profit and cut its full-year advertising forecast on Tuesday, days after the streaming pioneer laid off 6% of its workforce and replaced two of its top programming executives. Shares of Netflix fell nearly 6% to $64.66 in ​after-hours trading. The stock had fallen more than 40% in a year before the earnings report.

Netflix faces questions on user engagement ahead of third-quarter report

Netflix investors are expecting details on how ⁠the streaming giant plans to sustain growth when it reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, as competition intensifies and user engagement shows signs of fatigue. Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, recently admitted the company "is not growing as fast as I want us to", and suggested ⁠live ​programming could be an opportunity to accelerate growth.

Netflix film division boss to exit in second senior departure in a week

Netflix said on Monday its film division head Dan Lin would leave after nearly three years at the helm, marking a second senior executive departure in less than a week amid concerns over slowing engagement. The company said on Thursday content chief Bela Bajaria would leave after nearly ⁠a decade with the streaming platform, and would be replaced by former Disney executive Peter Rice.

US Supreme Court rejects music labels' challenge to copyright termination ruling

The US Supreme Court rejected on Monday a ⁠challenge by a group of music labels to a ⁠judicial decision that said a law allowing creators to terminate copyright grants and reclaim their rights applies globally and not only to US copyrights. The justices upheld a lower court's ruling that dealt a blow to music labels BMG, Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music. The New Orleans-based 5th ‌US Circuit Court of Appeals sided ‌with songwriter Cyril Vetter in the dispute involving a 1960s rock 'n' roll hit he co-wrote with ​the late Donald Smith called "Double Shot (Of My Baby's Love)."