Russia hits cargo vessel, electric power substation in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 10:55 IST
Russia hits cargo vessel, electric power substation in Ukraine

The ​Russian ​Defence Ministry ‌said on Wednesday ​its drones had hit ‌a cargo vessel carrying military cargo to Ukraine en route ‌to the port of ‌Odessa, hours before US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian ⁠President ​Vladimir Putin ⁠in St. Petersburg.

The ministry also ⁠said its forces had ​hit a warehouse complex used for ⁠drone storage in the ⁠central ​Ukrainian city of Poltava, and an electric power ⁠substation, which supplies power to Ukrainian ⁠defence ⁠and industrial sector as well as ‌logistics centres ‌in Kyiv.

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