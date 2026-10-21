Russia hits cargo vessel, electric power substation in Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday its drones had hit a cargo vessel carrying military cargo to Ukraine en route to the port of Odessa, hours before US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.
The ministry also said its forces had hit a warehouse complex used for drone storage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, and an electric power substation, which supplies power to Ukrainian defence and industrial sector as well as logistics centres in Kyiv.