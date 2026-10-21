Iraq closes Sheeb border crossing with Iran for urgent security reasons, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 12:26 IST
Iraq closes Sheeb border crossing with Iran for urgent security reasons, sources say

Iraq ​has closed the Sheeb border crossing with ‌Iran to passengers, vehicles and commercial trucks until further notice, two sources at ‌the crossing said on Wednesday.

Another source ‌said the decision has been taken to check the security arrangements inside the crossing. The ⁠Sheeb ​crossing ⁠is one of the main entry points ⁠for goods and travellers between the two ​countries.

Iraq ordered the closure of ⁠another crossing with Iran, Shalamcheh, in September as ⁠a ​precaution after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources ⁠said at the time. Riyadh said the ⁠drones ⁠had been launched from Iraq.

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