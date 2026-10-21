Japan open to winter fuel subsidies to soften heating bill blow
Japan is open to implementing winter gas and electricity subsidies to help ease the impact of rising heating bills, its top government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"As for steps to lessen the burden of electricity and gas bills ... we aim to take appropriate measures, including the usage of budget reserves, in a timely manner when needed," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular press conference. Japanese news agency Kyodo earlier reported that the government will consider compiling an extra budget to fund the subsidies, citing unnamed government officials.