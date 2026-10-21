Fighter jet crashes in northeast France, at least one person dead

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 13:58 IST
Fighter jet crashes in northeast France, at least one person dead

‌One person ​was killed and one other was missing ‌after a military plane crashed in the northeast of France on Tuesday ‌evening, the armed forces ministry said ‌on Wednesday.

The French air force Mirage 2000D came down in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region ⁠with ​two ⁠people on board, the ministry said. A fighter ⁠pilot and a weapons systems navigator ​were on the plane, Colonel Ludovic ⁠Humbert, commander of Air Base 133 ⁠in Nancy-Ochey, ​said.

"They were on a training mission involving a ⁠night flight, which ultimately led to this ⁠situation ⁠and this accident," Humbert added.

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