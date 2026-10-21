Merz says Germany facing threats from Russia every day
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that Russian disinformation and hybrid attacks posed the biggest threat to his country's security and that Moscow was mounting a fundamental attack on the political order established since the end of the Cold War. Merz told a conference in Berlin that Europe did not want a trade war but would defend its trade interests against what he called unfair competition from China.
But he said his biggest concern was Russia's impact on Western societies.