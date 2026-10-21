Merz says Germany facing threats from Russia every day

​German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌said on ​Wednesday that Russian disinformation ‌and hybrid attacks posed the biggest threat to his country's security ‌and that Moscow was mounting ‌a fundamental attack on the political order established since the ⁠end ​of ⁠the Cold War. Merz told a ⁠conference in Berlin that Europe ​did not want a trade war ⁠but would defend its ⁠trade ​interests against what he called unfair competition from ⁠China.

But he said his biggest ⁠concern ⁠was Russia's impact on Western societies.