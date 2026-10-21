Russia says it will respond to 'hostile' drone deal with Ukraine by Japanese company
Russia said on Wednesday that it considered a drone sale to Ukraine by a Japanese company to be a hostile step and warned of a harsh response. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was responding to an announcement by Japanese company Terra Drone last week that it had delivered a batch of drones to Ukraine.
"The Japanese authorities’ attempts to justify this by claiming that Terra Drone Corporation’s cooperation with the Ukrainian military is merely a 'private initiative' are entirely unconvincing," Zakharova said at her weekly press conference. "In this regard, we state clearly that such hostile moves against Russia will not go unanswered; they will be met with a firm response and measures that will be felt by Tokyo in the relevant areas."