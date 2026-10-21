Russia says it will respond to 'hostile' drone deal with Ukraine by Japanese company

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 15:01 IST
Russia says it will respond to 'hostile' drone deal with Ukraine by Japanese company

Russia ​said on Wednesday ​that it considered ‌a drone ​sale to Ukraine by a Japanese company to be ‌a hostile step and warned of a harsh response. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said ‌Moscow was responding to an announcement by ‌Japanese company Terra Drone last week that it had delivered a batch of drones to Ukraine.

"The ⁠Japanese ​authorities’ attempts ⁠to justify this by claiming that Terra Drone Corporation’s ⁠cooperation with the Ukrainian military is merely a 'private ​initiative' are entirely unconvincing," Zakharova said at ⁠her weekly press conference. "In this regard, we state ⁠clearly ​that such hostile moves against Russia will not go unanswered; they will ⁠be met with a firm response and measures that ⁠will ⁠be felt by Tokyo in the relevant areas."

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