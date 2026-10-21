Ukraine's Fire Point gets $113 million state loan guarantee in Denmark

Denmark will guarantee ​a 750 million crowns ($112,6 ​million) loan to ‌the Danish subsidiary ​of Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point, the Nordic country's ‌government said on Wednesday. The loan is backed by the state because the war in Ukraine prevents Fire Point from ‌borrowing on ordinary terms in Denmark, the government said. ‌Financing will be channelled through the Danish export and investment fund EIFO.

($1 = 6.6599 Danish ‌crowns)