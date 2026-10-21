Russia says it will send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday

Russia will dispatch its first tanker with diesel for the United States on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, according to the Vedomosti news outlet, after a deal with US President Donald Trump.

Russia lifted its self-imposed ban on diesel exports ‌on October 9, introduced to tackle domestic shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, after reaching the deal with Trump ‌to supply diesel to global markets. Novak said on Wednesday the vessel will carry 40,000 metric tons of the fuel, adding that the paperwork on the fuel supply is nearing its completion, according to media reports. He did not name the port from which the cargo will be delivered.

"Additional ⁠shipments ​will follow, of course. There ⁠were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States' needs, to the extent of our capabilities," RIA news agency quoted Novak as ⁠saying. Trump has said Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million ​tons "immediately thereafter".

The US exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel per day. Russian President Vladimir Putin was hosting ⁠US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday, after the US-Russia diesel export deal led to a sharp deterioration in ties between the United States and Ukraine.

During ⁠the ​talks in St Petersburg, Witkoff thanked Putin for lifting the export restrictions. Putin also mentioned the deal, saying that global diesel prices dropped by 5%-6% after the agreement. "That's an example of us working together, I want to thank you ⁠for that," Witkoff said in televised comments.

Putin also said that first Russian tankers with diesel will departs in two to ⁠three days. "We are preparing deliveries ⁠of several vessels, the tankers, right now. They will go one after another. The financial component should be provided," he said, adding that Russia also would be able to supply fertilisers ‌in "large quantities" to the ‌US market.