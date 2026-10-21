Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defence cooperation accord, Ankara says

​Turkey, ‌Qatar, Pakistan, ​and Indonesia signed an ‌agreement on Wednesday aimed at boosting defence ‌cooperation and strengthening ‌defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

In ⁠a ​statement, ⁠the ministry said the ⁠accord signed in ​Doha would also support ⁠military exercises and training, ⁠cooperation on ​research and development, and ⁠contribute to joint ⁠efforts ⁠to improve the countries' respective defence ‌industries.