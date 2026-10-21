US Democratic congressional nominee Lander detained by Israeli authorities in West Bank

Brad Lander, an ally of ‌New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani who is running for the US Congress next month, ‌was among 90 individuals detained by ‌Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday while accompanying Palestinian farmers harvesting olives, ⁠according ​to Rabbis for ⁠Human rights, an Israeli rights group.

Lander is ⁠a Jewish American and former New ​York City comptroller and mayoral candidate who ⁠has criticized Israel's war in Gaza. He is ⁠the ​Democratic party's nominee for New York's 10th congressional district for the ⁠US House of Representatives. There was no immediate ⁠comment ⁠from Israel Police or the US Embassy in Jerusalem.