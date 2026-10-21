Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defence cooperation accord, Ankara says

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, ​and Indonesia signed an agreement ‌on Wednesday ​to boost defence cooperation and strengthen defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

In a statement, the ‌ministry said the countries signed the "Badr Memorandum of Understanding" in Doha as a sign of their desire to further deepen cooperation and develop ‌partnerships. "The agreement holds substantial economic importance," it said, adding the accord ‌sought to foster cooperation in military production, boost military capabilities, and help collaboration in technical military training, research and development.

"By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each ⁠country, ​the initiative will ⁠facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defense industrial capacities, and enable the fulfillment of the needs ⁠of allied and friendly nations," it added. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and ​a robust defence industry, has been helping Gulf nations, including Qatar, where ⁠it has a military base, bolster their defences amid the Iran war.

In August, ⁠it ​signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, under which an attack on one party constitutes an attack on ⁠all. Ankara also has close ties with Indonesia, notably in the defence ⁠industry. The ministry said ⁠the Badr accord would strengthen ties between the countries' defence industries and bolster collaboration to promote security and ‌achieve shared ‌objectives.