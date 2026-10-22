UPDATE 1-Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 09:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday

Apple on Wednesday said ‌it will ​have 'limited' numbers of its folding iPhone Duo phone available for walk-in customers when the device launches Friday, after initial online ‌orders sold out in minutes and pushed delivery times for some customers to January. Apple announced its first folding phone in September, with analysts expecting it to quickly come to ‌dominate a niche segment where rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold ‌premium offerings for years.

But the iPhone Duo is also a more complex product than standard candy-bar iPhones, with a tight-fitting hinge that analysts believe may take time for Apple to learn to manufacture in high ⁠volumes. “On ​Friday morning, our teams ⁠look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores to experience iPhone Duo and the incredible iPhone line-up for ⁠themselves," Apple said in a statement. "Apple Stores will have limited iPhone Duo available for walk-in customers, and ​we’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as ⁠quickly as possible.”

The availability of walk-in units will vary by country, Apple said. Online order pickup and limited ⁠walk-in ​purchases will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and much of the UK and Europe. But other regions will only have iPhone Duo units available for ⁠customers who already bought them online. Those include mainland China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, ⁠Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, ⁠Thailand and the UAE, Apple said.

In the China-governed territory of Macau, the iPhone Duo will be available for walk-in customers only, with ‌limited inventory, Apple ‌said.

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026