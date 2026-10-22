Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-China hand US women first world team loss since 2010

China beat the US in the women's team final ​at the World Gymnastics Championships in the Netherlands on Wednesday, handing the Americans their first loss since 2010. With China ​needing 12.600 for victory in the final event of the night, the floor ‌exercise, ​Qiu Qiyuan sealed the win with a score of 12.833.

Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins battling progressive cognitive condition

Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins is living with a progressive cognitive condition that is affecting his memory and other areas of his daily life, his family announced Wednesday. The revelation comes two days before Huggins is set to be inducted into ‌the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame.

NFL-Goodell says he welcomes inquiry into Hurts' medical treatment

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would welcome an investigation into the medical care received by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the player was sidelined indefinitely with blood clots. Hurts was diagnosed with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11. The team took a flight back to the United States following the game.

Legendary Cowboys DB Cornell Green dies ‌at 86

Former Dallas Cowboys star defensive back Cornell Green died Wednesday. He was 86. The Cowboys announced Green's passing but didn't reveal a cause of death.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas rolls as seeds tumble in Almaty

Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed ‌just over an hour to dispatch Kazakhstan wild card Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Almaty Open quarterfinals on Wednesday in Kazakhstan. Tsitsipas fired eight aces and converted four break points, ending the final tournament of 38-year-old Kukushkin's career. The Greek will next face James Duckworth after the Australian upset No. 2 seed Luciano Darderi of Italy 7-5, 7-6 (7). Duckworth blasted 17 aces, won 88% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point until the second set.

Surgery 'not on table' for Shohei Ohtani, expected to pitch next year

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers' bid for a three-peat ended last week with ⁠a sweep by ​the Milwaukee Brewers, superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to avoid offseason ⁠surgery and resume pitching next season. At the Dodgers' end-of-season news conference Wednesday, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said surgery was "not on the table" for Ohtani and that he "fully expects" the four-time MVP to return to the mound in 2027.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) full participant at practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ⁠Baker Mayfield was a full participant at practice Wednesday, marking the first time he has gone through a full midweek workout since dislocating his right thumb during a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "Once he got warmed up, I thought he was looking pretty good as ​practice went on," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "We'll continue to monitor and see how he goes through the week."

Luka Doncic makes promise to Lakers fans: 'No excuses; No nights off'

Luka Doncic is the undisputed face of the ⁠Los Angeles Lakers now, following LeBron James' departure, and promised the fans that the team is ready to make a serious charge to an NBA title. In a full-page ad that ran in the Los Angeles Times, Doncic wrote that "the run for a championship" begins Wednesday and that the team's fans deserve a ⁠level ​of play that matches the intensity of its supporters.

Reports: Former Titan attempted to retrieve gun after fight in practice

Jordan Elliott, the defensive lineman released Tuesday by the Tennessee Titans, reportedly went to his car to retrieve a gun after an altercation in practice last Thursday. Ordered to leave the field after a scuffle with right tackle JC Latham, Elliott took off his pads, left the facility and went to the players' lot where security cameras captured the scene, per multiple reports ⁠from A to Z Sports and KPRC2.

Former Chiefs, Falcons DE Allen Bailey dies at age 37

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died at the age of 37. "Our hearts go out to his family," Chiefs head ⁠coach Andy Reid said to begin his news conference on Wednesday. "Prayers ⁠are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him."

Endurance athlete becomes first person to swim California's entire 900-mile coast

Ultra-endurance athlete Catherine Breed this week became the first person to swim California's entire 900-mile (1,448 km) coastline, completing the journey from Oregon to Mexico in less than four months. Breed, 33, a ‌San Francisco Bay Area native, confronted treacherous ‌currents, storms, sharks and sewage as she swam a steady crawl stroke for up to five hours a day during her ​111-day journey, according to organizers of the Swim California expedition.