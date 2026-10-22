China reports $30 billion in natural disaster losses in first 9 months

​China's ‌direct economic losses ​from natural disasters totalled ‌199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) in the first nine ‌months of 2026, the ‌Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday, adding that ⁠extreme disasters ​included ⁠typhoons, flooding and heavy ⁠rainfall and geological disasters. The ministry ​said 562 people had ⁠died or were missing ⁠from the ​deadly Nepal-Tibet disaster in August, leaving ⁠the toll unchanged from a previous ⁠announcement.

($1 = ⁠6.6743 Chinese yuan)