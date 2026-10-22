China reports $30 billion in natural disaster losses in first 9 months
China's direct economic losses from natural disasters totalled 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday, adding that extreme disasters included typhoons, flooding and heavy rainfall and geological disasters. The ministry said 562 people had died or were missing from the deadly Nepal-Tibet disaster in August, leaving the toll unchanged from a previous announcement.
($1 = 6.6743 Chinese yuan)