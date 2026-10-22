​South ​Korea ‌said it will ​send a letter to ‌the UN Security Council on Thursday saying a blast that ‌wounded two of ‌its soldiers was caused by mines planted by North ⁠Korea ​and ⁠constituted a violation of the ⁠Korean War armistice.

The East Asian ​nation will demand an apology ⁠and responsible action from Pyongyang ⁠and ​urge dialogue to prevent escalation and restore ⁠trust, a foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson ⁠said in a regular briefing.