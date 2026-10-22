South Korea to tell UN Security Council North Korean mine blast violated armistice
South Korea said it will send a letter to the UN Security Council on Thursday saying a blast that wounded two of its soldiers was caused by mines planted by North Korea and constituted a violation of the Korean War armistice.
The East Asian nation will demand an apology and responsible action from Pyongyang and urge dialogue to prevent escalation and restore trust, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a regular briefing.