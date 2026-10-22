Malaysia bans civil servants from using mapping app Waze, citing links to Israel

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 11:10 IST
Malaysia bans civil servants from using mapping app Waze, citing links to Israel

Malaysia ​has banned civil servants from using ‌Alphabet's ​navigation app Waze, citing security concerns linked to its origins in Israel.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause ‌and does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered the ban "to protect government information and users' personal data from the threat of misuse by the Israeli regime," his ‌office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Waze said on Thursday that claims it collected sensitive government ‌information or allowed any entity to exploit personal user data were completely false. "Waze operates under strict privacy policies that protect user data and comply with global legal data protection standards," a company spokesperson said in an ⁠emailed ​statement to Reuters.

The Israeli embassy ⁠in Singapore did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Anwar had said the government was looking into ⁠potential security risks arising from the use of Waze, which he said was subject to Israeli laws.

He ​recommended the use of TuJu, a domestic mapping app developed by the Malaysian Highway ⁠Authority, as an alternative. Malaysia's Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said all civil servants would ⁠now ​be barred from using Waze, according to a letter dated Tuesday and addressed to the heads of government agencies.

The letter, reviewed by Reuters, said the directive, to be implemented ⁠immediately, followed a decision taken at the meeting chaired by Anwar. An official with the Prime Minister's ⁠Department confirmed the letter's ⁠authenticity.

Waze, which was founded in Israel, uses satellite signals and crowd-sourced data from drivers to offer real-time traffic information. It was acquired by ‌Alphabet-owned Google ‌in 2013.

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026