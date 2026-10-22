Cricket-Australia's Schutt handed two-match ban over prescription medication breach

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 11:31 IST
Cricket-Australia's Schutt handed two-match ban over prescription medication breach

Australia fast ​bowler Megan ​Schutt has been ‌suspended for ​two matches for failing to comply ‌with requirements relating to the use of prescription medication, Cricket Australia said on ‌Thursday. The 33-year-old will miss the third ‌and final Twenty20 against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, as well ⁠as ​Adelaide ⁠Strikers' Women's Big Bash League opener against ⁠Melbourne Stars on October 31.

"This (breach) relates to ​a single incidence which occurred while ⁠out of competition and was not for ⁠performance ​enhancing purposes," Cricket Australia said in a statement. Schutt said in ⁠the statement that she accepted the sanction ⁠and ⁠apologised for failing to meet the standards.

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