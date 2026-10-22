China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy in a speech on Thursday, Xinhua reported. Xi also emphasised upholding the Communist Party of China's "absolute leadership" over the armed forces, the state news agency reported.
The speech was part of commemorations for the 90th anniversary of the Long March, a series of retreats by the Red Army, led by Mao Zedong, to evade the pursuing Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek in 1934 and 1935.