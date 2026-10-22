China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 11:41 IST
China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

​Chinese ​President Xi ‌Jinping urged effective ​qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative ‌growth in the economy in a speech on Thursday, Xinhua reported. Xi ‌also emphasised upholding the ‌Communist Party of China's "absolute leadership" over the armed forces, the ⁠state ​news agency ⁠reported.

The speech was part of ⁠commemorations for the 90th anniversary of ​the Long March, a ⁠series of retreats by the ⁠Red Army, ​led by Mao Zedong, to evade the ⁠pursuing Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek ⁠in ⁠1934 and 1935.

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