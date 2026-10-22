China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

​Chinese President Xi Jinping urged effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative ‌growth in the economy in a speech on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

"We must resolutely promote high-quality development and continuously ‌meet the people’s ever-growing needs for a ‌better life," Xi said about promoting comprehensive social progress while maintaining stability. He also emphasised upholding the Communist Party of ⁠China's "absolute ​leadership" over ⁠the armed forces and advancing the "political building of the ⁠military", the state news agency reported.

The leader mentioned reform ​in the military, and strengthening through science and technology, ⁠as well as with talent and lawful governance. The speech ⁠was ​part of commemorations for the 90th anniversary of the Long March, a series of ⁠retreats by the Red Army, led by Mao Zedong, to ⁠evade ⁠the pursuing Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek in 1934 and 1935.