Uganda's central bank says it is selling undisclosed amount of foreign currency
Uganda's central bank said in a notice to banks on Thursday that it was in the market selling an undisclosed amount of foreign currency.
Uganda's central bank said in a notice to banks on Thursday that it was in the market selling an undisclosed amount of foreign currency.
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