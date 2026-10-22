Beijing deputy mayor placed under probe, China's anti-graft watchdog says

​A deputy ​mayor ‌of Beijing, Xia ​Linmao, has been placed under ‌investigation for "suspected serious violations of discipline and law", China's national anti-graft watchdog ‌said on Thursday. Xia, 56 ‌and an alternate member of the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee, ⁠ranks ​first ⁠among the eight deputy mayors of the ⁠Chinese capital and was ​in charge of the everyday running ⁠of the municipal government, official ⁠records ​showed.

The Chinese Communist Party is set to hold ⁠a key conclave on internal governance ⁠and ⁠discipline in Beijing next week.