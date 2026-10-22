Four people die as storms, flooding hit southern France
At least four people have died in storms and flooding in southern France, authorities said late on Wednesday, as western regions braced for another storm approaching from Ireland.
At least four people have died in storms and flooding in southern France, authorities said late on Wednesday, as western regions braced for another storm approaching from Ireland.
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