Pakistan’s journalist safety laws fail to deliver as protection commissions face major gaps

Pakistan’s legal safeguards for journalists risk remaining ineffective unless federal and provincial protection commissions receive greater authority, adequate funding and accessible complaint mechanisms, according to a new report by media watchdog Freedom Network, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, the report, titled From Safety on Paper to Safety in Practice, evaluates the performance of journalist protection commissions established by the federal and Sindh governments. Freedom Network conducted the research with support from International Media Support (IMS), examining institutional capacity, operational hurdles and journalists’ experiences.

Researchers Minahil Shahab and Adnan Rehmat gathered evidence through stakeholder consultations, interviews and an online baseline survey involving around 40 working journalists in Sindh, including those from rural districts. Pakistan’s parliament enacted two dedicated laws in 2022 to address impunity for crimes against journalists and media organisations. Subsequently, the federal and Sindh governments established commissions to implement these legal protections.

However, the survey revealed a significant gap between legislation and public awareness. Although 70 per cent of respondents knew about Sindh’s journalist protection law, 65 per cent were unaware of the commission’s office location or how to access its website, information and complaint procedures. Meanwhile, 65 per cent reported experiencing professional threats or interference since 2021. These findings reflect the surveyed participants and do not establish province-wide prevalence.

The assessment also highlighted Pakistan’s administrative shortcomings. Federal commission chairman Kamal Uddin Tipu cited staffing shortages, budgetary limitations and administrative difficulties. The report stressed that operational status alone would not guarantee effective protection without adequate personnel, resources and follow-up mechanisms, as highlighted by Dawn.

In Sindh, the commission has established premises, held meetings and handled complaints while engaging with police and media organisations. Nevertheless, union representatives and non-official members raised concerns about delayed responses, limited outreach outside Karachi and reliance on police feedback, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)