France's Macron tightens curbs on protests, blaming hard left for unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron ‌said ​on Thursday that "illegitimate" protests would be banned in the coming days and blamed "seditious" ultra-left groups and vandals for last weekend's riots and looting.

Speaking after a meeting with intelligence chiefs and senior ministers, Macron said ‌demonstrations organised by groups such as trade unions would be allowed to go ahead but could be diverted along alternative routes to protect businesses. "Last Saturday we had political and seditious acts by ultra-left groups whose aim is to bring down the Republic," Macron said.

His comments came as authorities across France ‌prepared for fresh protests following some of the country's worst urban unrest in years. All protests planned for Saturday in Lyon, France's second-largest city, have ‌been banned, local authorities said. Yet fresh demonstrations are already taking shape ahead of what officials fear could be another volatile weekend.

France's main student union, UNEF, has called for rallies on Saturday, while the Yellow Vest movement, the anti-establishment force that emerged in 2018, has filed plans for a march through central Paris. Businesses in central Paris have begun boarding ⁠up their shop ​windows in case of violence. ⁠Luxury goods group Hermes said it had stepped up security measures at its French stores.

Elsewhere, authorities in the northern city of Orleans were bracing for potential unrest as the ⁠far-right National Rally was due to hold an annual meeting and unions and left-wing groups planned demonstrations. A student protest called for Thursday in Paris was banned, though metro ​stations in central Paris were nonetheless shuttered by transit authorities in anticipation of unauthorised gatherings.

France was rocked on October 17 by some ⁠of its worst urban unrest in years, on the fringes of nationwide protests, exposing the depth of public anger and raising questions about the security services' ability to keep order. Two ⁠people ​have been arrested over an arson attack on Limoges city hall, French officials and media said.

A third consecutive night of local curfews passed without major incidents in areas affected by the violence, offering the government some respite ahead of the weekend. The unrest has laid bare a ⁠deeper malaise in France, where soaring energy costs, pressure on household budgets and concerns over deteriorating public services have fuelled growing frustration among workers and ⁠younger people.

The French political class has ⁠also descended into a bitter blame game, with the government accusing far-left political groups of stoking the unrest. Highlighting investor unease, yields on France's 10-year government bonds rose above those on equivalent US Treasuries on Thursday for the ‌first time since ‌2013.