Athletics-Ethiopia's Aga handed six-year doping ban, AIU says

Ethiopian marathon runner ​Ruti Aga, ​winner of the ‌2019 Tokyo ​Marathon, has been given a six-year ban for ‌the presence or use of the prohibited substance methylprednisolone and tampering with evidence, the Athletics ‌Integrity Unit said on Thursday. The AIU said ‌Aga, 32, received a two-year ban after testing positive for methylprednisolone, a prohibited steroid that can reduce ⁠pain ​and ⁠fatigue and aid recovery, after winning a half marathon ⁠in China in March.

It added four years after ​finding she had misled investigators during an ⁠interview and submitted a fake prescription to justify ⁠her ​use of the substance. Aga has been provisionally suspended since September 10 with ⁠the ban running from that date.

She has finished second ⁠three ⁠times and third twice at World Marathon Majors.