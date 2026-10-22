Cricket-England's magnificent Brook hits fastest ODI double century

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 18:20 IST
Cricket-England's magnificent Brook hits fastest ODI double century

England captain Harry Brook ​smashed the fastest ​double ton in ‌One-Day International ​history and became the first Englishman to score 200 in the ‌format as he powered his side to 429-4 against Sri Lanka in their tri-series match in Rawalpindi on ‌Thursday. The 27-year-old rewrote the record books by racing ‌to his double hundred in 114 balls, surpassing the previous mark of 117 deliveries set by India's Shubman Gill.

In the ⁠process, ​Brook also ⁠eclipsed England's highest individual ODI score of 182, held by ⁠all-rounder Ben Stokes. Brook's scintillating performance ended with the final ball ​of England's innings when he was caught by ⁠Sahan Arachchige off the bowling of Janith Liyanage.

He made 202 ⁠from ​116 deliveries, peppering the Sri Lanka attack with 21 fours and 10 sixes before departing ⁠to warm applause from the crowd. Joe Root provided strong support ⁠with ⁠69 from 66 balls, finishing as England's second-highest scorer of the day.

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