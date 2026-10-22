Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say

‌Israeli strikes ​and gunfire killed at least three people in the Gaza Strip in separate incidents on Thursday, health officials in the ‌enclave said.

In Gaza City, a strike on a car killed at least one person, medics said. They earlier said there had been two deaths. A crowd gathered around the burning ‌wreckage, as orange-vested emergency crews sprayed it with water, photos from the scene showed. Another strike ‌killed a Palestinian man on a bike in the southern city of Khan Younis, and gunfire killed a woman near the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north, the medics added.

The Israeli military did not ⁠immediately ​comment on any of the ⁠reported incidents. Israel, which says the Hamas militant group has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of ⁠a year-old ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying ​to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining ⁠the Gaza peace deal. Last year's US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has ⁠been made ​as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Israeli airstrikes have continued. At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed ⁠in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory's health officials, while Israel says four soldiers ⁠have been killed. Palestinian ⁠authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people ‌in southern ‌Israel on October 7, 2023.