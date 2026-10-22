Swedish Riksbank's Jansson says combination of rising demand and supply-side constraints creates inflation risks

​Swedish central bank Deputy Governor ‌Per Jansson said on Thursday the combination of rising demand and ‌supply-side constraints creates risks from an ‌inflationary perspective.

Jansson noted that he at last month's monetary policy meeting ⁠assessed ​that ⁠upside risks to inflation warranted a slightly ⁠faster normalisation of the policy ​rate than the Riksbank had ⁠envisaged in June. "Given such a rate ⁠path, ​inflation was expected to stabilise at the target ⁠in the longer run," he said ⁠in ⁠a written summary of a speech.