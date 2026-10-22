Swedish Riksbank's Jansson says combination of rising demand and supply-side constraints creates inflation risks
Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday the combination of rising demand and supply-side constraints creates risks from an inflationary perspective.
Jansson noted that he at last month's monetary policy meeting assessed that upside risks to inflation warranted a slightly faster normalisation of the policy rate than the Riksbank had envisaged in June. "Given such a rate path, inflation was expected to stabilise at the target in the longer run," he said in a written summary of a speech.