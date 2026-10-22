France reports first human case of livestock virus Shamonda after patient dies

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 18:58 IST
France reports first human case of livestock virus Shamonda after patient dies

France on Thursday reported the first human case of the Shamonda virus usually found in livestock in a ‌patient who later died, with authorities adding there was no risk to the general population at this stage. It is suspected that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France where it had circulated among animals this spring and summer, ‌the government said in a statement.

The UN's World Health Organization said it was in contact with French authorities about the outbreak. The ‌patient died in early October and had been receiving treatment for a serious illness that made them more susceptible to infection than the general population, the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement.

The victim was a man in 60s living in the Lyon area, local newspaper Le Progres ⁠reported. "Based ​on current information and knowledge ⁠of the transmission of closely related viruses, this is an isolated human case and it is unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time," said the ⁠Geneva-based WHO, which coordinates responses to international public health issues and emergencies.

The French government also said no health risk to the general population had ​been identified. VIRUS SPREADING IN ANIMALS IN EUROPE

Shamonda is transmitted by biting midges and most commonly found in cattle, though ⁠it has also been found in horses, alpaca, sheep and goats, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). It is not classified as a disease under the ⁠EU ​Animal Health Law and not subject to official surveillance or control measures.

Identified in Nigeria in the mid-1960s, Shamonda was first confirmed in Europe in late July after genomic tests on sick cattle in southern Germany, Switzerland and eastern France. France's weekly animal health ⁠surveillance bulletin said it had also been detected in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and the ⁠UK's Jersey.

The virus has several ⁠effects on animals,with affected cattle showing diarrhoea, weakness, loss of appetite and, less often, fever, French animal health authorities said. A study of nine French dairy farms found milk production fell by up to ‌75%.

TRENDING

1
Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Services Affordable?

Can Sri Lanka Protect Gig Workers While Keeping Delivery and Ride-Hailing Se...

Sri Lanka
2
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
3
How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report Reveals 

How Income, Education and Location Shape Chronic Disease Risks, WHO Report R...

Global
4
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Flavour of Trust: How eWOM, Authenticity Drive Street Food Success in Egypt

AI Diffusion Among Punjab Farmers in Pakistan: Associations with Perceived Farm Productivity, Profitability

AI Failures Make Headlines, But Most Corporate AI Incidents Never Appear in SEC Filings

Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026