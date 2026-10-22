Soccer-Sports Council refers LaLiga's Tebas to tribunal over Real Madrid comments

The National Sports Council (CSD) ​has referred LaLiga ​chief Javier Tebas to ‌Spain's ​sports tribunal after his comparison of Real Madrid's communication strategy to ‌Nazi propaganda. The CSD has asked the tribunal to assess whether the remarks may have violated rules protecting sporting dignity ‌and decorum.

Tebas made the comments on Friday on social ‌media and in response Real released a statement asking for the 64-year-old's immediate resignation. Tebas said he was not comparing the ⁠ideology of ​Real or ⁠their fan base with those of the Nazi Party but ⁠merely the club's propaganda techniques. On Thursday, the CSD said ​it had raised the issue with the sports tribunal.

The ⁠CSD asked the sports tribunal to assess whether Tebas' statements ⁠constituted ​a "potential violation of Article 76.4.b of Law 10/1990 on Sport, which classifies 'notorious and public acts that ⁠infringe upon sporting dignity or decorum' as serious infractions." Sanctions for ⁠such infractions ⁠include warnings, fines or potential suspension.

LaLiga did not immediately respond to a request for ‌comment.