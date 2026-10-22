Former presidential candidate Gonzalez arrested in Ecuador

​Ecuador's former presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez has ‌been arrested, the head of the leftist Citizens Revolution party, Gabriela Rivadeneira, ‌said on Thursday.

Gonzalez, an ally of ‌former President Rafael Correa, is under investigation over alleged irregularities in political financing and ⁠campaign ​spending. She ⁠has previously said that her party ⁠submitted its 2023 presidential campaign spending to ​the electoral authority and that the ⁠prosecutor's office has no evidence to ⁠support ​its accusations.

Gonzalez lost the snap election to President Daniel ⁠Noboa. "They arrested Luisa Gonzalez. ENOUGH IS ⁠ENOUGH!," ⁠Correa shared on X.