Canada says no evidence of breaches tied to critical PHP vulnerabilities

​Canada said ‌on Thursday ​that there was no ‌immediate indication that any government systems had been ‌compromised due to two ‌critical vulnerabilities affecting a software widely used to ⁠run ​websites, ⁠online services and other products.

Some ⁠government websites may be ​temporarily disrupted while security updates ⁠were being applied ⁠to ​address the vulnerabilities affecting PHP Hypertext ⁠Preprocessor, the federal Treasury Board ⁠said ⁠in a statement.