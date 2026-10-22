Danish military orders long-range missiles, drawing Russian ire

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 20:31 IST
Danish military orders long-range missiles, drawing Russian ire

NATO member ‌Denmark ​said on Thursday it has agreed to buy its first long-range precision missiles as the Nordic country seeks to bolster ‌its security to deter Russian aggression in Europe, drawing condemnation from Moscow. Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said the new missile systems would boost Denmark's capabilities and enable strikes "behind enemy lines" ‌if attacked.

"We're in a serious and deteriorating security situation and that is why ‌we are building up the defence and strengthening our combat power," Bruus told reporters. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen, in a written statement, said Denmark's missile policy aims at confrontation with Moscow and warned of "inevitable ⁠disastrous consequences".

"Copenhagen ​is enthralled by ⁠the dangerous illusions that purchasing offensive high-precision long-range weapons to pose a military threat to a nuclear power ⁠will help strengthen Denmark's security and defence," the embassy said. Denmark said last year that it ​intended to buy long-range offensive weapons to counter a Russian military threat to Europe, ⁠prompting a harsh rebuke from Moscow.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the time had urged the military to "buy, ⁠buy, ​buy" new weapons after years of budget cuts, a shift prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine. Denmark on Thursday said it has agreed to buy the ⁠Anthem missile made by US defence firm Covenant, which is produced in Germany, and Joint Strike ⁠Missiles for its ⁠F-35 fighter jets, made by Norway's Kongsberg.

Bruus declined to say how many missiles Denmark had ordered or how much it would pay.

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