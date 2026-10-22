Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:05 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

​An earthquake of ‌magnitude 7 ​struck China's southwestern region of Tibet at around 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) ‌on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties ‌or damage. The epicentre was in a high-altitude county ‌in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5 km of ⁠the ​epicentre is ⁠about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed.

The quake, the strongest to ⁠hit China since January 2024, was clearly felt in ​the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around ⁠400 km from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa. In 2010, ⁠a ​magnitude 7.1 tremor struck Yushu, around 280 km away in neighbouring Qinghai province, killing ⁠at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 people missing.

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