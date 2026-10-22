India, Poland to set up StartUp Bridge, organise tech hackathons for youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise youth tech hackathons. Tusk announced an annual Poland-India Partnership Day on March 30, praising India's stabilising global role and expanding bilateral cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:19 IST
India, Poland to set up StartUp Bridge, organise tech hackathons for youth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and their respective delegations in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday, after holding talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, that New Delhi and Warsaw had reached a consensus to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge alongside organising technology hackathons aimed at youth engagement. "Held excellent talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland. We reviewed the progress in our Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in: Trade and investment. Defence and space. Nuclear energy. Critical minerals. We also exchanged views on regional and global issues," PM Modi conveyed via social media on X.

"We also discussed ways to deepen India-Poland ties in technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. We have agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise technology hackathons for our youth. We will also expand cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, education, culture, sports and tourism," he stated in a subsequent post. The visiting Prime Minister revealed that Poland-India Partnership Day would be observed annually on March 30, marking the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"We have ambitious plans for cooperation, not only in traditional industries, but also in the space, digitalization and drone sectors," the Polish leader was quoted as stating in an official release issued by his office. Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski, who was accompanying the delegation, asserted that commercial exchanges between the two nations "will at least double" by 2030.

Earlier, Tusk remarked that he felt "proud" to call PM Modi a "friend", expressing admiration for India's constructive international role while characterising the nation as a "sign of hope in the times of destabilisation, uncertainty, political uncertainty and instability". "We value and appreciate the global role that you, the Prime Minister, play in the global context, and this is a sign of hope in the times of destabilisation, uncertainty, political uncertainty and instability. Somebody such as you, the Prime Minister, of such a powerful country such as India, is a beacon of hope for all of us, and I am very, very proud, truly proud, that I can call myself your friend, Mr Prime Minister," Tusk observed during a joint press meet alongside PM Modi. (ANI)

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