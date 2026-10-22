Soccer-US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 22:29 IST
Soccer-US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

The ​United States will host the ​inaugural edition of the ‌Women's Club ​World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven clubs confirmed so far for ‌the 19-team tournament.

Arsenal Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have already qualified, with a ‌dozen more yet to be determined. The tournament will feature teams from ‌all six confederations -- three clubs apiece from AFC, CAF, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, one from OFC and six from UEFA. It will run from January 5 to 30.

"We undertook a ⁠detailed ​assessment to identify ⁠the most suitable host for the inaugural edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup," ⁠FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said in a statement. "Ultimately, the United States’ ​recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant ⁠interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout ⁠option."

FIFA ​has been eager to tap into the lucrative American market, and the US staged the men's Club World Cup in 2025 and ⁠co-hosted the FIFA World Cup earlier this year with Mexico and Canada. The United ⁠States is expected ⁠to co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Mexico, with formal FIFA approval due next ‌month.

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