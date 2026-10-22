Arizona university suspends fraternity after rape allegation
The University of Arizona has suspended a fraternity after a female student alleged she was raped at its house by two men, the latest action taken by a major US university against a Greek chapter over accusations of sexual assault.
The university suspended Sigma Phi Epsilon, which was already on probation for hazing new members, on Wednesday after the KOLD-TV station reported the allegations of a female student who said she was raped at the chapter's fraternity house in Tucson. The university said it was investigating. "It has been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community," Whitney Mohr, associate dean of students, said in a letter to the fraternity.
The female student told police she was at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house with friends and residents of the chapter around midnight on August 26 when she woke up in a dark room being sexually assaulted by two men, according to the September police report published by KOLD-TV. The Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter and its national organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
US universities have come under growing pressure to crack down on misconduct following allegations of sexual assault by fraternity members at Cornell University. Earlier this month, the University of Arizona suspended all fraternity activities during investigations into alleged hazing, physical assault and drug and alcohol violations.