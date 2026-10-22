Arizona university suspends fraternity after rape allegation

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:36 IST
Arizona university suspends fraternity after rape allegation

The University ‌of Arizona has suspended a fraternity after a female student alleged she was raped at its house by two men, the latest action taken by a major US university against ‌a Greek chapter over accusations of sexual assault.

The university suspended Sigma Phi Epsilon, which ‌was already on probation for hazing new members, on Wednesday after the KOLD-TV station reported the allegations of a female student who said she was raped at the chapter's fraternity house in Tucson. The university ⁠said it ​was investigating. "It has ⁠been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community," Whitney Mohr, associate ⁠dean of students, said in a letter to the fraternity.

The female student told police she ​was at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house with friends and residents of ⁠the chapter around midnight on August 26 when she woke up in a dark room being sexually assaulted by ⁠two ​men, according to the September police report published by KOLD-TV. The Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter and its national organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US ⁠universities have come under growing pressure to crack down on misconduct following allegations of sexual ⁠assault by fraternity members ⁠at Cornell University. Earlier this month, the University of Arizona suspended all fraternity activities during investigations into alleged hazing, physical assault and drug ‌and alcohol ‌violations.

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