Soccer-FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:39 IST
Soccer-FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico

FIFA launched an invitation ​to tender on Thursday ​for media rights in ‌the United ​States and Puerto Rico for the 2030 World Cup along with an ‌option to secure the 2034 edition. FIFA said in a press release that it is open to "innovative approaches" to reach large audiences ‌and that the bid submission deadline is November 19.

Fox ‌held the exclusive English-language broadcast rights in the United States for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico while ⁠Telemundo held ​the Spanish ⁠language rights. Spain, which won the 2026 World Cup, will co-host the 2030 ⁠edition with Portugal and Morocco, although Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will ​stage inaugural matches marking the tournament's 100th anniversary. Saudi ⁠Arabia have been named hosts of the 2034 World Cup.

According to FIFA, ⁠the ​2026 World Cup averaged 13.5 million viewers per match on linear and streaming platforms in the United States, ⁠up 166% on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Earlier this week, ⁠Netflix ⁠announced that it secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra.

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