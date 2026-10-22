Romanian president calls for child safety measures after two violent school attacks

Romanian President Nicusor Dan ​called on the government ​on Thursday to ‌ensure children's safety ​in the classroom and online after two violent attacks in schools in less ‌than a week. Police said a 15-year-old had attacked two classmates with a machete on Thursday in a bathroom of their high ‌school in the central Romanian city of Pitesti.

On Monday, a ‌13-year-old schoolboy stabbed and wounded a teacher and another pupil. Local media reported that he had posted about his plans on social media shortly ⁠before ​the attack. "Two signals that ⁠we can no longer afford to ignore," Dan said in a post ⁠on X.

"We need safer schools, supported and prepared teachers to intervene, real ​access to psychological counseling, but also measures for the protection ⁠of minors in using the online space," the centrist president added. Romania's newly ⁠installed ​government will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss school safety measures.

Schools in Europe have faced a string ⁠of attacks this year in countries including Poland, France and Sweden, with authorities ⁠in ⁠some cases pointing to the role of social media and online subcultures that glorify murder in ‌fomenting ‌the violence.