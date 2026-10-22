Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-China hand US women first world team loss since 2010

China beat the US in the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in the Netherlands on Wednesday, handing the Americans their first loss since 2010. With China needing 12.600 for victory ​in the final event of the night, the floor exercise, Qiu Qiyuan sealed the win with a score of 12.833.

Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins battling progressive cognitive condition

Hall of Fame basketball coach ​Bob Huggins is living with a progressive cognitive condition that is affecting his memory and other areas of his daily life, his ‌family announced ​Wednesday. The revelation comes two days before Huggins is set to be inducted into the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame.

1990 World Series champ Todd Benzinger dies at 63

Todd Benzinger, the first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds' 1990 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 63. He caught the final out of the World Series as Cincinnati completed a four- game sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

NFL-Goodell says he welcomes inquiry into Hurts' medical treatment

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would welcome an investigation into the medical care received by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the player was sidelined indefinitely with blood clots. Hurts was ‌diagnosed with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis before playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11. The team took a flight back to the United States following the game.

Reports: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley to return vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice Thursday and play against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, NFL Network reported. Barkley's return from a hamstring injury sustained early in Week 4 would be a major boost for a team riding a four-game losing streak and reeling from the loss of captain and quarterback Jalen Hurts to a serious blood-clot diagnosis.

Tennis-ATP blocks 234,000 abusive comments from reaching players, fans

Social media abuse was directed at over 85% of men's tennis players attracting engagement online in the past year, with the ATP blocking some 234,000 comments from reaching them or fans, the governing body said on Thursday. The ATP based the findings on ‌an analysis of more than 3.7 million comments across ATP and player social media channels by its Safe Sport initiative, which uses AI-enabled moderation and specialist threat assessment.

Legendary Cowboys DB Cornell Green dies at 86

Former Dallas Cowboys star defensive back Cornell Green died Wednesday. He was 86. The Cowboys announced Green's passing but didn't reveal a cause of death.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas rolls as seeds tumble in Almaty

Seventh-seeded Stefanos ‌Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Kazakhstan wild card Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Almaty Open quarterfinals on Wednesday in Kazakhstan. Tsitsipas fired eight aces and converted four break points, ending the final tournament of 38-year-old Kukushkin's career. The Greek will next face James Duckworth after the Australian upset No. 2 seed Luciano Darderi of Italy 7-5, 7-6 (7). Duckworth blasted 17 aces, won 88% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point until the second set.

Former NHL player Ron Duguay dies after bout with cancer

Ron Duguay, known for his flowing hair and celebrity lifestyle while playing the majority of his 12-season career with the New York Rangers, died Thursday at the age of 69. The former forward announced in February that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and had lost his appendix and gallbladder.

Baseball-Brewers and Rays clash with first World Series title at stake

A historic first championship is on the line for the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays when they clash in the opening game of the World Series on Friday. This year ⁠marks the first World Series since ​1980 that features two teams who have never won a title. Billed as a showdown between two of MLB's smaller ⁠markets, it is quite the contrast from last year’s Fall Classic matchup between the heavy-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Pens F Bryan Rust (lower body) to be re-evaluated in 6 weeks

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust will be re-evaluated in six weeks after he sustained a lower-body injury, head coach Dan Muse said Thursday. Rust was injured in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth. The slumping Penguins have dropped four in a row and seven of their last eight games (1-6-1).

J.J. Watt inks new deal with CBS ⁠as No. 1 NFL analyst

CBS Sports named J.J. Watt as its lead NFL analyst and signed him to a new multiyear agreement on Thursday. Watt, who replaced Tony Romo in that role, will continue working alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Luka Doncic makes promise to Lakers fans: 'No excuses; No nights off'

Luka Doncic is the undisputed face of the Los Angeles Lakers now, following LeBron James' departure, and promised the fans that the team is ready to make a ​serious charge to an NBA title. In a full-page ad that ran in the Los Angeles Times, Doncic wrote that "the run for a championship" begins Wednesday and that the team's fans deserve a level of play that matches the intensity of its supporters.

Reports: Former Titan attempted to retrieve gun after fight in practice

Jordan Elliott, the defensive lineman released Tuesday by the Tennessee Titans, reportedly went ⁠to his car to retrieve a gun after an altercation in practice last Thursday. Ordered to leave the field after a scuffle with right tackle JC Latham, Elliott took off his pads, left the facility and went to the players' lot where security cameras captured the scene, per multiple reports from A to Z Sports and KPRC2.

Former Chiefs, Falcons DE Allen Bailey dies at age 37

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died at the age of 37. "Our hearts go out to his family," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said to ⁠begin his ​news conference on Wednesday. "Prayers are with them. Way too young, obviously. One of my favorite players. Great kid. Just sorry to see that happened to him."

Soccer-US to host inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028

The United States will host the inaugural edition of the Women's Club World Cup in January 2028, FIFA said on Thursday, with seven teams confirmed so far for the tournament. Arsenal Women, Club America Femenil, FC Barcelona Femeni, Gotham FC, Naegohyang Women’s FC, SC Corinthians and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have booked their spot, with a dozen more yet to be determined.

Endurance athlete becomes first person to swim California's entire 900-mile coast

Ultra-endurance athlete Catherine Breed this week became the first person to swim California's entire 900-mile (1,448 km) coastline, completing the journey from Oregon to Mexico in less than four months. Breed, 33, a San Francisco Bay Area native, confronted treacherous currents, storms, sharks and sewage ⁠as she swam a steady crawl stroke for up to five hours a day during her 111-day journey, according to organizers of the Swim California expedition.

Trump says LeBron James disrespected US during national anthem

US President Donald Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday for what he called disrectful behavior during the singing of the national anthem at a recent NBA game. "While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron ⁠James disrespects our Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a video of showing James moving his body ⁠during the singing of the anthem. "LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

Soccer-FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico

FIFA launched an invitation to tender on Thursday for media rights in the United States and Puerto Rico for the 2030 World Cup along with an option to secure the 2034 edition. FIFA said in a press release that it is open to "innovative approaches" to reach large audiences and that the bid submission deadline is November 19.

NBA roundup: Wolves' Anthony Edwards puts up ‌45 to beat Giannis, Heat

Anthony Edwards scored 45 points as he and the ‌visiting Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Giannis Antetokounmpo's debut with the Miami Heat in an emphatic 131-106 season-opening win Wednesday night. Edwards became just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games in season openers, joining Wilt Chamberlain ​and Michael Jordan. He shot 16-for-29 from the floor, including 9-for-17 from 3-point range, and added 10 rebounds.