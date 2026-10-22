UDPATE 1-Cricket-England's Brook hits record ODI double ton but Sri Lanka pull off epic chase

England's Harry Brook smashed the ​fastest double-century in One-Day International history and became the ​first Englishman to score 200 in the ‌format ​but Sri Lanka sealed a two-wicket win in their tri-series clash with one ball to spare on Thursday.

The 27-year-old captain rewrote the record books by racing to his double hundred in ‌114 balls, surpassing the previous mark of 117 deliveries set by India's Shubman Gill. In the process, Brook also eclipsed England's highest individual ODI score of 182, held by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Brook's scintillating performance ended with the final ball of England's innings when he was caught by ‌Sahan Arachchige off the bowling of Janith Liyanage. He made 202 from 116 deliveries, peppering the Sri Lanka attack with 21 ‌fours and 10 sixes before departing to warm applause from the crowd.

The defeat leaves England bottom of the standings after losing both their matches, with Brook saying they need to win their next two games to reach the final in Lahore. "Unfortunately, it (the record) doesn't matter now. I thought we were going to be ⁠in a ​good position but, unfortunately, it doesn't ⁠even count," Brook said.

"Heart-breaking. I think you've hit the nail on the head there. It's very disappointing that we haven't been able to defend 430, but ⁠that's life, that's cricket," he added. "You don't see many teams chase down 430 and hats off to Sri Lanka. They've played exceptionally well. We ​couldn't execute our skills enough with the ball and, again, they've just played an absolute blinder there ...

"We'll have a good ⁠chat about it now and over the next couple of days. We've got a good opportunity in the next couple of games to really try and get ⁠to ​that final in Lahore." Joe Root provided strong support with 69 off 66 balls as England piled up 429-4.

But the total proved insufficient as Sri Lanka completed the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history. Pavan Rathnayake top-scored with 130 from 106 deliveries, while ⁠opener Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka both fell three runs short of centuries.

Needing six runs from the final two deliveries, Sri Lanka ⁠sealed victory when Liyanage launched ⁠Josh Tongue over long-off for six, leaving Brook's record-breaking innings all in vain. Tongue was England's most successful bowler with 3-79.

England lost by 87 runs at the same venue in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to ‌Pakistan, who lead ‌the table with two wins from two.