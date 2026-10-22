Romania to speed up development of Black Sea capabilities after cargo ship attacks

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 23:10 IST
Romania to speed up development of Black Sea capabilities after cargo ship attacks

Romania will accelerate its development of surveillance ​capabilities and equipment to counter mines ​and drones in the Black ‌Sea after ​a series of drone attacks on commercial ships off its coast, its top defence council said on Thursday. At least ‌seven cargo ships have been hit near the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria in the past two weeks, with some 30 sailors reported dead or missing. Romanian F-16 ‌fighter jet pilots shot down two of the latest generation of Russian drones over Romanian ‌territorial waters on Saturday.

NATO said on Tuesday it will send more maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems and drones to the Black Sea.

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