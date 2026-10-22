An mRNA cancer vaccine ​developed by Moderna and Merck ​in combination with ‌a widely used ​immunotherapy cut the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma by 42% and ‌disease spread by 38%, according to data from a large trial, potentially paving the way for a new era of personalized treatment. The ‌trial of more than 1,100 patients is the first ‌to show that the combination of a vaccine based on mutations unique to each patient's tumor plus a drug that helps the immune system fight ⁠cancer ​can keep the ⁠disease at bay. The vaccine was tested along with Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy ⁠Keytruda, among the world's biggest-selling medicines.

Moderna and Merck announced in August that ​the treatment had succeeded in the trial but did not ⁠provide details. The results, based on patient data for the first two ⁠years after ​treatment, are scheduled to be presented on Saturday at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in Madrid.

Several ⁠Wall Street analysts said before the meeting that investors were looking for ⁠the ⁠combination to cut the risk of recurrence by 40% or more.