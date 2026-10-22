Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine cuts risk of death or recurrence from melanoma by over 40%

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 23:56 IST
Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine cuts risk of death or recurrence from melanoma by over 40%

An mRNA cancer vaccine ​developed by Moderna and Merck ​in combination with ‌a widely used ​immunotherapy cut the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma by 42% and ‌disease spread by 38%, according to data from a large trial, potentially paving the way for a new era of personalized treatment. The ‌trial of more than 1,100 patients is the first ‌to show that the combination of a vaccine based on mutations unique to each patient's tumor plus a drug that helps the immune system fight ⁠cancer ​can keep the ⁠disease at bay. The vaccine was tested along with Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy ⁠Keytruda, among the world's biggest-selling medicines.

Moderna and Merck announced in August that ​the treatment had succeeded in the trial but did not ⁠provide details. The results, based on patient data for the first two ⁠years after ​treatment, are scheduled to be presented on Saturday at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in Madrid.

Several ⁠Wall Street analysts said before the meeting that investors were looking for ⁠the ⁠combination to cut the risk of recurrence by 40% or more.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026