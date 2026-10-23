US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips

‌The Federal Communications ​Commission said on Thursday it had blocked two devices from the US ‌market that contain foreign surveillance chips produced by a subsidiary of China's Huawei, the first time it had exercised authority under ‌new rules. The US telecom agency said it barred ‌a dashboard camera and a wireless video transmitter containing chips produced by Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon, which the agency said advertises its chip as "designed for ⁠the ​surveillance market" and ⁠including "detection algorithms for human faces."