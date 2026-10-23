Ukraine seeks to move customs checks inside EU to avoid Russian drones, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 10:24 IST
Ukraine seeks to move customs checks inside EU to avoid Russian drones, FT reports

‌Ukraine is ​in talks with EU member states Poland and ‌Slovakia about moving customs checks on lorries carrying grain exports from the border to ‌inside those countries, to halt Russian drone ‌attacks on the trucks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ukraine's ⁠foreign ​ministry said ⁠Kyiv had set up joint border control points ⁠with Moldova and wanted to "scale up" the initiative ​with other neighbours, including Poland, the FT reported. Ministry ⁠spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told the FT the ⁠move was ​driven by a "new security environment where Russia is deliberately trying to ⁠strike our borders" and that Kyiv wanted to finalise ⁠an ⁠agreement with Poland as soon as possible.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026